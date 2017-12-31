New Year’s DUI Task Force Warning

Sedona AZ (December 31, 2017) – Happy Holiday greetings from your Northern AZ Law Enforcement Agencies.
We are wishing everyone a happy and safe Holiday Season and reminding everyone that officers will be patrolling 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep our communities safe.
As New Year’s Eve festivities approach, we know there will be many parties and festivities and have increased enforcement patrols. In addition, Law Enforcement in Northern Arizona will conduct a multi-agency DUI Task Force on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department, AZ Department of Public Safety and Northern Arizona University Police will be participating. We will be posting several DUI trailers throughout the area where officers can take possible violators to gather samples of breath and blood draws if intoxication is suspected.
It is our hope that by publicizing this task force and advising the public of this event, people will be encouraged to not drive while intoxicated. A taxi, Uber, LYFT, Shuttle or Designated
Driver are cheaper and safer options. Don’t take a chance of driving while intoxicated.
Being arrested for DUI is a costly life event, and if you are arrested and convicted of DUI, you can be facing a low-end cost of around $3000. That does not include missed time at work or with your family. Don’t take a chance at ruining your life or the life of someone else by driving intoxicated or recklessly.
Please take this time to prepare for your travel and other festivities. Help us keep everyone safe on the roads this New Year’s Eve and in 2018.