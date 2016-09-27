Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » New Sedona Grief and Loss Support Group

Sedona AZ (September 27, 2016) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Healing Hearts

Grief, Loss and Bereavement Support Group

This monthly support group is for anyone who has been affected by the loss of a loved one; giving them support and resources to aid in their healing process. We go a step beyond other groups by allowing the open discussion of spiritual experiences and evidence for the afterlife, in a non-dogmatic way. Everyone is welcome regardless of their religious (or non-religious) background.

This is an open group

Meetings are held at Unity of Sedona (upstairs in the Chapel) 65 Deer Trail Drive, Sedona, AZ 86336

Meetings are the 1 st Tuesday of every month from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

There is a suggested love donation of $10. But all are welcome regardless if they can make a donation.

“The quality and quantity of understanding support you get during your work of mourning will have a major influence on your capacity to heal. You cannot, nor should you try to, do this alone. Drawing on the experiences and encouragement of friends and fellow grievers is not a weakness but a healthy human need.” – Alan Wolfelt

For more information about this group, contact Healing Hearts Support Group at 928-963-1808 or email healingheartsarizona@gmail.com.