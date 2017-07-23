Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » More than 200 cities now officially oppose 5G

Sedona AZ (July 23, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

As we put the pieces together toward solving the great issues of our time, the foundation is unbiased information which connects the dots from problem to solution.

More than 200 cities are now officially opposed to 5G. It’s awesome to see so many fighting for what is right. Though with the amount of money and corruption that’s involved, your voice is needed.

How this plays out in California will likely influence most other regions. So whether you’re in California or not, I’m asking you to use this simple form to enter your comments opposing the bill SB 649 into the public record, for the 8/23/2017 Appropriations Committee Hearing.

From the website: “We will print the comments and hand them to the Sergeant-At-Arms during the hearing to ensure your name and comment is entered into the public record.”

» Go here to enter your comments opposing 5G

» Watch my 2016 youtube video exposing 5G

Onward,

Josh del Sol