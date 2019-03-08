Home » General » Money Laundering Leads to Phoenix Attorney Suspension

Sedona AZ – Phoenix attorney Ingrid-Joy Warrick has been suspended for three years after pleading guilty of Facilitation to Commit Money Laundering.

The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court accepted an agreement for discipline by consent between Warrick and the State Bar of Arizona that resulted in the three year suspension.

Warrick pled guilty to one count of Facilitation to Commit Money Laundering, a designated Class 6 Felony, related to a medical marijuana business. She was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and a $10,000 fine. After pleading guilty, Warrick failed to report her criminal conviction to the State Bar of Arizona, as required by the Rules of Professional Conduct.

Ingrid-Joy Warrick’s three-year suspension was effective on December 21, 2018. She was also ordered to pay $1,200 for the costs and expenses incurred by the State Bar of Arizona.

Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602.340.7280.

