Home » Featured » Monday Morning Coffee with Alejandro Gutierrez

Sedona AZ (July 11, 2017) – Join real estate insider Alejandro Gutierrez, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, as he shares his Monday Morning Coffee with you from Sedona, Arizona:

Expectations for tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending are certainly generating economic optimism.

The small business confidence survey is at a 13-year high, terrific for the sector that employs most Americans.

Consumer confidence is at a 16-year high, fueled by healthy job growth, a pickup in wages, unemployment at a 10-year low, and encouraging housing market indicators.

Instead of affecting interest rates, both of these surveys are positive because of interest rates.

__________

“The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; But, he that stands by it now deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.” – Thomas Paine, 1776

__________

It has been a pleasure sharing Monday Morning Coffee with you. Selling a home is always difficult because it’s like leaving a part of you behind and buyers don’t always appreciate aspects of it in the same way you do. Buying the right home is also difficult because if the Realtor did not really understand your needs, or was in a hurry for his commission, you may end up in the wrong house. So, if you are looking for a Realtor that can empathize with you and help you navigate through the entire process, without rushing you to decisions, then you should consider calling Alejandro Gutierrez at 928-821-8552. He has lived in Sedona since 2007 buying, remodeling, and selling many properties as well as representing many clients under the prestigious Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty brokerage, 20 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona, Arizona 86336.