Monday Morning Coffee with Alejandro Gutierrez

Sedona AZ (July 3, 2017) – Join real estate insider Alejandro Gutierrez, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, as he shares his Monday Morning Coffee with you from Sedona, Arizona:

The Fed did increase the Federal Funds rate again as expected. Despite the fact that these increases typically result in higher mortgage rates, other factors have caused mortgage rates to stay at the lowest levels of the year.

Weaker than expected retail sales and inflation data was favorable for mortgage rates this week. Mortgage rates ended the week a little lower, near the best levels of the year.

May this July 4th Independence Day holiday be a time for family and friends to gather together to celebrate our great nation’s 241st birthday.

My poem, The Dash, is based on that little line on a tombstone, between the dates of birth and death. Ultimately, that dash is a symbol which represents every day we’ve spent alive on earth.

Therefore, how you spend your “dash” is all that really matters. Following is an amazing story about someone whose dash truly made a difference.

Recently I heard about a little girl named Hope Stout. After learning more about her life, I couldn’t help but feel it was not by coincidence, nor happenstance, that she had been named “Hope.”

It had to be attributed to fate. The compassion and generosity housed in her young heart made a lasting impression on me and countless others, and her legacy of love continues to bless lives every day.

She was wise beyond her tender years and very, very special. When I tell people her story, I always say, “…if this doesn’t inspire you, I don’t think there’s much that could…”

Hope was a twelve-year old girl who was offered a “wish” in early December 2003 by the “Make-A-Wish” Foundation after being informed that she had a rare type of bone cancer.

However, when she found out that more than 150 children in her area were waiting for their wishes to be granted, she unselfishly used her wish to ask that those children have their wishes granted. She also asked that it be done by January 16, 2004.

Unfortunately, however, the organization informed her that her noble request could not be granted as the funds were simply unavailable. They calculated that they would need to raise more than one million dollars in thirty days in order to grant her wish.

Disappointed, but not discouraged, she turned her dismay into an enthusiasm that inspired caring individuals to spearhead fund raising to help grant the wishes of the other children, and eventually hers as well.

Newspaper columnists and reporters for radio and TV stations shared the story of this caring young girl who had touched the hearts of so many and, as word spread, the community was challenged.

Committees were formed and schools, corporations and various organizations assisted in raising money to help bring Hope’s dream to fruition.

Though she lost her battle in 2004, knowing that her wish was going to come true, Hope lives on.

Her heartfelt efforts were not in vain as they continue to help others, not only physically, but spiritually and emotionally as well.

At the initial fundraiser and gathering to celebrate her life, “A Celebration of Hope” on January 16, 2004, the announcement was made that they had indeed received donations totaling more than one million dollars on behalf of Hope Stout.

Her wish had been granted! ~ by Linda Ellis

