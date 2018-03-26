Home » Featured » Monday Morning Coffee with Alejandro Gutierrez

Sedona AZ (March 26, 2018) – Join real estate insider Alejandro Gutierrez, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, as he shares his Monday Morning Coffee with you from Sedona, Arizona:

The decrease in home sales in 2018, compared to 2017, so far is the largest annual rate of decline since 2014. The reason? A lack of inventory in many regions again was a primary culprit.

In fact, the inventory of previously owned homes for sale was 10% lower than a year ago. It was a 3.4-month supply, while a 6.0-month supply is considered a healthy balance between buyers and sellers.

Despite these statistics, NAR’s chief economist is sticking with the prediction that home sales will be virtually the same in 2018 as in 2017.

Most great people have attained their greatest success just one step beyond their greatest failure. ~ Napoleon Hill

To us, the GoPro is the ultimate American product, born of R&D in a guy’s garage, not in a multi-national’s lab. Started by a man, named Nick Woodman, who sold bead and shell belts out of his VW van in order to raise the cash to sell the product. Started with only $10,000 dollars in bootstrapped cash.

Perhaps most importantly, the GoPro was created to solve a problem – that of capturing Action Sports like surfing, snowboarding and skateboarding, up close.

Nick Woodman first identified the problem while on a surf trip to Australia in 2002. How was surfing usually filmed? From afar, meaning from the shore. Or from a jet ski.

You can see the problem – barrels look a little different from 100 feet away then when you are in the middle of one. High quality film equipment was quite expensive and out of the reach of the everyday consumer.

It was while selling bead and shell belts out of his van that Nick Woodman developed the idea of a better film strap for cameras, as the common film straps on the market weren’t particularly durable and broke easily.

Flexibility was needed. After all, the aim was to capture some of the world’s most reckless activities – skydiving, base jumping, white water rafting – as close as possible. Your average film strap simply wasn’t going to cut it.

From the simple idea of improving the way action sports were captured, a beloved product and a billionaire were born. However, we are getting ahead of ourselves – the billionaire isn’t here just yet.

Nick might have been your typical all American jock, straight out of Menlo Park, California, except he was more interested in pursuing a passion than a predefined career path.

Ever entrepreneurial, Nick built, and destroyed, two companies before coming onto the idea of the GoPro.

The first failed company to his name was a website called EmpowerAlldotcom which attempted to sell electronics products for a mere $2 markup. It tanked, and fast.

During his second startup, Mr. Woodman managed to raise 3.9 million in funding for Funbug, a gaming and marketing platform that gave users the chance to win cash prizes. Yes, we are having trouble envisioning it too. Like so many tech startups of the early 2000s, Funbug failed to gain traction and was soon belly up/face down in the mud/completely dead like petsdotcom.

Woodman had failed for a second time, and he says that it is this fear of failure that drove him to eventually succeed with his third project, the GoPro.

Moving back in with his parents at 26 and working Elon Musk-like-hours to develop his product – 18 to 20 hours a day – doing everything from email to driving a truck to designing his product by hand, because he didn’t have enough CAD (Computer Automated Design) experience to do so.

In 2004, GoPro closed with $150,000 in revenue. The company has been able to double revenue every year since then. In 2005, GoPro made $350,000 in sales, thanks in large part to a classic Home Shopping spot.

Since then, the company has grown to be worth over $2.5 billion dollars, and has successfully transitioned from its early reliance on film to digital recording, which is surely a major factor in its success.

Woodman continues to expand his offerings, giving us more products that we all love. He recently released the Hero3, which in addition to its sleek look, has taken the action sports world by storm with its high quality video. ~ Cam Authority

________________________________________________________________________________

It has been a pleasure sharing Monday Morning Coffee with you. Selling a home is always difficult because it’s like leaving a part of you behind and buyers don’t always appreciate aspects of it in the same way you do. Buying the right home is also difficult because if the Realtor did not really understand your needs, or was in a hurry for his commission, you may end up in the wrong house.

So, if you are looking for a Realtor that can empathize with you and help you navigate through the entire process, without rushing you to decisions, then you should consider calling Alejandro Gutierrez at 928-821-8552. He has lived in Sedona since 2007 buying, remodeling, and selling many properties as well as representing many clients under the prestigious Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty brokerage, 20 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona, Arizona 86336.