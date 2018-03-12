Home » Featured » Monday Morning Coffee with Alejandro Gutierrez

Sedona AZ (March 12, 2018) – Join real estate insider Alejandro Gutierrez, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, as he shares his Monday Morning Coffee with you from Sedona, Arizona:

The latest report on housing starts was encouraging. In January, single-family housing starts rose 4% from December and they were 8% higher than a year ago.

A lack of inventory has been holding back home sales in many regions, so it’s good to see that home builders appear to be picking up the pace of construction.

In January, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3% from December, and 1.8% higher than a year ago.

Bond yields, including mortgage rates, must rise to offset inflation.

Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty.

~ Mother Teresa

When Hannah Taylor was 5 years old, she saw a man eating out of a garbage can on a frozen winter day. Hannah was immediately filled with sadness and questions.

“Why, why, why?” she asked. “If everyone shared what they had, could that cure homelessness?”

Since that defining moment, Hannah has learned about hunger and homelessness. Where society sees a problem, Hannah sees a person.

By the age of 8, Hannah had founded The Ladybug Foundation Inc., a registered charity, and became the innocent face of the homeless, seeing their plight with the clarity of a child and speaking out for them across Canada.

Her speaking engagements have taken her to many parts of the world, where she speaks to one person at a time and to groups as large as 16,000.

Hannah has spoken to more than 175 schools, organizations and events.

Hannah believes that everyone deserves a roof over their head and enough food to eat, as basic human rights.

Through Hannah’s efforts, well over 3 million dollars has been raised directly and indirectly to assist projects across Canada providing shelter, food and safety for homeless people.

Hannah also visits many of the shelters her charity supports. At a teenage shelter in Toronto, Hannah experienced a moment that she will never forget.

As she was leaving the shelter, hugging each child, one of the quietest children stepped from the back and said, “Until today I thought no one loved me. Now I know you love me.”

