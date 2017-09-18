Home » Featured » Monday Morning Coffee with Alejandro Gutierrez

Sedona AZ (September 18, 2017) – Join real estate insider Alejandro Gutierrez, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, as he shares his Monday Morning Coffee with you from Sedona, Arizona:

It appears from the Fed minutes released recently that there is a growing split between Fed officials about when inflation will begin to rise.

A growing number of officials would like to move slowly to raise the federal funds rate any further. They argued that the Fed “could afford to be patient under current circumstances.”

The more dovish tone of the minutes was favorable for mortgage rates.

However, stronger than expected economic data had the opposite effect. The net result of these influences was that mortgage rates remain near the best levels of the year.

_________________________________________

Hurricane Harvey

Attitude is Everything

Recently Hurricane Harvey did its worst, but talking on the phone with my sister just proved that “Attitude is Everything”.

She shared with me that her family had lost everything, house, RV, vehicles, and all belongings in the house. While we talked she was actually chuckling, and worried about her dogs having no place to go the the bathroom, and thankful that they were safe and together.

Mind you, this was not after having time to recover… this conversation took place while she and her family were waiting to be rescued from their flooded home. She has always and still inspires me to this day!

Click Here to see a short video… you may have seen this one before, but this is dedicated to her. ~ Stuart Sutton

__________________________________________

It has been a pleasure sharing Monday Morning Coffee with you. Selling a home is always difficult because it’s like leaving a part of you behind and buyers don’t always appreciate aspects of it in the same way you do. Buying the right home is also difficult because if the Realtor did not really understand your needs, or was in a hurry for his commission, you may end up in the wrong house. So, if you are looking for a Realtor that can empathize with you and help you navigate through the entire process, without rushing you to decisions, then you should consider calling Alejandro Gutierrez at 928-821-8552. He has lived in Sedona since 2007 buying, remodeling, and selling many properties as well as representing many clients under the prestigious Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty brokerage, 20 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona, Arizona 86336.