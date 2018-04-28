Home » General » Mesa Attorney Disbarred After Murder Indictment

Sedona AZ (April 28, 2018) – A Mesa, Arizona litigation attorney has been disbarred after being indicted for second degree murder.

On October 10, 2017, Tracy S. Morehouse was indicted on one felony count of second degree murder, two felony counts of endangerment, and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident.

The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court accepted an agreement for discipline by consent between Morehouse and the State Bar of Arizona on April 20, 2018, that resulted in her immediate disbarment. She was ordered to pay $1,200 for costs and expenses incurred by the State Bar of Arizona.

Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602.340.7280.

