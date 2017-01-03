Home » Community » Mayer Burglary Suspect Cash Reward Still Unclaimed

Sedona AZ (January 3, 2017) – On December 27, 2016, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives located Nick Ferrero, 43, at a home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, and arrested him for involvement in a Mayer (AZ) burglary. YCSO detectives are hoping to identify Ferrero’s accomplice, pictured in the attached surveillance photo, who is selling some of the victim’s stolen property inside a Phoenix area business.

YCSO asks those with information about Ferrero’s accomplice to call Detective Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. A tip reported directly to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of that suspect in this case becomes eligible for a $1000 cash reward: Refer to case 16-042626. CALLERS MUST CONTACT SILENT WITNESS DIRECTLY WITH THEIR TIP FOR REWARD ELIGIBILITY. The telephone number for Silent Witness is 1-800-932-3232.

As reported previously on December 3, 2016, YCSO deputies were dispatched to 11000 block of Finley Road, Mayer, regarding a burglary report at ‘G and S Gravel.’ The business owner told deputies that numerous tools and electrical cable had been stolen. Additionally, the suspect or suspects also cut/damaged a large amount of heavy gauge electrical cable resulting in a loss estimated in excess of $20,000 to cover the cost of its repair or replacement. The owner believes the burglary occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2016, while the business was closed.

Besides stolen electrical cabling, the suspect(s) took several pneumatic and mechanic tools valued in the thousands of dollars. Brand names for these tools include Chicago, Snap On, Cornwell, DeWalt and Makita. The investigation remains active.