Home » General » Maricopa County Wants Thousand Plus Acre Vulture Mountains Parcel

Sedona AZ (November 13, 2018) – The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Hassayampa Field Office invites public input on a proposed Recreation and Public Purposes (R&PP) Act lease of a 1,046-acre parcel of public land in the Vulture Mountains, for recreation development by Maricopa County.

Under the proposal, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department would develop a variety of recreation facilities at the site, including a visitor’s center, picnic tables and shelters, equestrian facilities, nature playground, restrooms with showers, campgrounds and interpretive kiosks. Portions of the Vulture Mine Road would also be improved and realigned by the Maricopa County Department of Transportation in order to improve access to the area.

The R&PP Act allows for state and local governments and nonprofit organizations to apply for the leasing of public lands for the construction and maintenance of facilities such as schools, fire stations, and parks.

“This R&PP lease is an example of how partners can come together along with the community to formulate ideas that may enhance the landscape,” said BLM Phoenix District Manager Leon Thomas.

In order to process the lease request, the BLM has prepared an environmental assessment (EA). The EA provides analysis of the direct, indirect, and cumulative effects of the R&PP lease and the right-of-way for the road improvements.

A public open house style meeting will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on December 4, 2018 at the Wickenburg Community Center, 160 North Valentine Street, in Wickenburg. The meeting will include presentations by the BLM and Maricopa County.

A 30-day public review period will also run from November 20 until December 19.

Stakeholders may also submit their comments for the record through the BLM online land use planning tool, ePlanning, at https://go.usa.gov/xPkh6. Written comments may be mailed to Realty Specialist Tyler Lindsey at the Hassayampa Field Office, 21605 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85027, faxed to (623) 580-5580, or emailed to vulturemtns@blm.gov.

Before including any personal identifying information in any comments, be aware that this information may be made publicly available at any time.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Information Relay Service (FIRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.