Man Wanted in Arson and Forest Lakes Shooting

Sedona AZ (July 5, 2017) – A multi-agency law enforcement team continues to look for the suspect in yesterday’s shooting incident in Forest Lakes, Arizona. Ground and air teams searched the area during the night and early morning in an effort to locate the suspect. Search efforts will continue today in both the forested area as well as through patrols of neighborhoods, businesses, and roadways. There are approximately 45 officers from multiple agencies on scene assisting.

The shooting incident occurred near Canyon Point Campground yesterday, which is located on Hwy 260 milepost 287 (approximately 19 miles west of Heber, AZ or 4.5 miles east of the Rim Visitor Center). The campground remains closed at this time.

The public is reminded to continue to be aware of the situation and to stay out of the area if possible.

Please do not pick up hitchhikers and immediately report any suspicious person or activity to law enforcement. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is urged to call law enforcement.

Breaking News Report on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 9:30 PM:

The multi-agency search efforts for the suspect who fired shots at a forest service employee earlier today will continue through the night.

We continue to ask the public to maintain caution and awareness in the area. If you do not need to be in the area, you are asked to stay out of the area.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is urged to contact law enforcement by dialing 9-1-1 or Silent Witness (Coconino County Silent Witness) at 928-774-6111.

The SedonaEye.com will update this report as information becomes available.