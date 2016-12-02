Home » General » Man Sought for Dangerous Crimes Against Children

/ December 2, 2016 / No Comment

Sunshine Carter wanted by Prescott AZ police - Do not approach and call 911 if seen.

Sunshine Jean Lewis Carter wanted by Prescott AZ police – Do not approach and call 911 if seen.

Sedona AZ (December 2, 2016) – On November 28, 2016, the Prescott Police Department began an investigation into the alleged molestation of a child. Detectives learned that Sunshine Jean Lewis Carter, 42, of Prescott, had inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl, who was known to him. Detectives have been unable to locate Carter, but have obtained a felony warrant for his arrest.

Carter has made statements to others indicating his intention to harm himself or to possibly commit “suicide by cop.” Carter is known to carry weapons and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Carter may be driving a 1995 Harley Davidson Motorcycle bearing Arizona Plates of YMCZD9. Citizens should not approach Carter and should call 9-1-1 if he is seen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jessica Barnard at 928-777-1926. Those who wish to remain anonymous and who want a cash reward must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

