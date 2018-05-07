Home » General » Man accidentally falls to his death

Sedona AZ (May 7, 2018) – On May 6, 2018, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Page substation was notified by the National Park Service that a man had fallen from the Horseshoe Bend rim.

Coconino County Sheriff deputies responded and reported the subject had fallen approximately 800 feet into Glen Canyon. Deputies and Rangers from the National Park Service began a recovery and investigation.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter made its way to the subject from the top of the rim, while National Parks Service Rangers and Sheriff’s Deputies made access from the river side to recover the body. The man, found deceased, was short hauled to the top of the rim.

The deceased is Zachary Wallace, a 33-year-old man from Phoenix, AZ. He was transported to Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff, AZ. No foul play is suspected at this time.