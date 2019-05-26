Home » General » Long Valley Meadow Restoration Project Needs Help

Sedona AZ – The Arizona Elk Society is looking for quite a few volunteers to help with the AES Long Valley Meadow Restoration Project on June 8 and June 9, 2019. Volunteers will help haul supplies, cook, set up camp, work on the project, and, tear down and clean up after the event.

The 2019 project will return to Long Valley Meadow on the Mogollon Rim, at approximately FS 141 and Highway 87. The AES will repair damage from this year’s high precipitation runoff, and complete fence work. Work will include rebuilding and compacting dirt dams, planting vegetation, seeding and raking new grass seed, and installing erosion control matting to the bare earth. In addition, AES is rebuilding a few (plus adding new) rock structures. Exact scope of information will be provided to volunteers.

Fencing will be rebuilt up and down the Long Valley meadow with plans to rebuild the meadow’s elk enclosure. Two teams of Scouts, a Boy Scout working on his Eagle Scout Project, and, a Girl Scout working on her Gold Award, will be building log fences in the area. As always, it takes a large number of cooking crews to feed everyone. AES is calling on all cooks and kitchen help to come help!

The Arizona Elk Society thanks all its past volunteers and those who will be new to this project. Volunteers are the lifeblood and backbone of the Arizona Elk Society. AES has sponsored giveaways during the event so lucky volunteers have chances to walk away with outdoor gear.

When signing up to volunteer (click here), speak up if you would like to assume a leadership role of an area crew(s). AES Long Meadow project engineers will go over the restoration and rebuilding work that needs to be done, and on hand Friday to answer questions and offer guidance.

This years camp will be in the draw on FR 147A. Take HWY 87 to FR 141 (turn Right) then a little over ½ mi on 141 turn right on FR147A. Camp will be 400 yards in on FR147A. There are lots of places to camp on FR 147A on both sides of the road with nice camp areas on the right side of the road.

As always porta johns and wash stations will be provided in main camp.

Donations can be sent to the Arizona Elk Society, 7558 W. Thunderbird Rd., Suite 1-465, Peoria, Arizona 85381. Every volunteer minute is appreciated and every voluntary donation put to good use. Thank you.