Lifestock Collison Kills Motorcyclist

Sedona AZ (January 24, 2019) – On January 23, 2019, just before 7:00 in the evening, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a collision on Fort Rock Road near Route 66 in Seligman. The incident involved a motorcycle that had collided with two cows blocking the roadway.

Witnesses recalled seeing the motorcycle rider at a bar in Seligman a couple hours prior. Deputies and medical personnel confirmed the driver was deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma.

Residents in the area reported seeing the motorcycle travelling at high speed on Fort Rock Road just prior to hearing a loud crash. Initial indications are that the rider was overdriving the range of the headlight’s ability to light the road in front of the motorcycle, and did not see the cows in time to stop.

Alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

The body was released to the custody of the YCSO Medical Examiner. YCSO’s serious collision investigators will be handling the follow-up on the incident and their work is underway throughout today.

The rider was identified as John Travers, 54, from Seligman, Arizona. Next of kin was notified.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.