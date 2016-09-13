Learn About Impacts of and Weigh in on APS Rate Case

Sedona AZ (September 13, 2016) – At the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, the city of Sedona will hold a Listening Session regarding the issues surrounding the current rate case Arizona Public Service (APS) filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC). APS’ rate case proposes changing the cost to purchase electricity, or the rate, which could increase costs to some residents and potentially impact the viability of solar or other alternative energy generation.

As part of agenda item 8a during Tuesday’s meeting, City Council and the public will hear a presentation from Kris Mayes, attorney and former ACC commissioner, and Rick Romain, consulting engineer for Technology Coordinators, on APS’ rate case proposal and its potential impact to residents. After the presentation, City Council will ask questions they may have, followed by a public comment period. Because APS needs approval from the ACC to change rates, City Council will discuss whether or not to weigh in on the case on behalf of Sedona residents.

“Tuesday’s session will provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about how the rate case may affect them, and to provide input to the City Council on if, and how, they should proceed with an intervention on the rate case,” said Karen Osburn, assistant city manager.

The September 13, 2016 City Council meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers at 102 Roadrunner Drive. For more information on this meeting, contact Lauren Browne, citizen engagement coordinator at 928-203-5068 or LBrowne@SedonaAZ.gov.