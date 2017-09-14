Home » General » Lake Powell Microburst Overturns Boats and Injures Several

Sedona AZ (September 14, 2017) – A microburst has been reported in the Page, Arizona area. Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently responding to several injuries, overturned water craft with occupants in the water, and other needs on Lake Powell and throughout the area.

Currently the most serious water related injuries and damage appear to have occurred in the Utah jurisdiction of the lake.

Merriam-Webster defines a microburst as a violent short-lived localized downdraft that creates extreme wind shears at low altitudes and is usually associated with thunderstorms. They are not to be mistaken for tornadoes.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office photos show some of the damage that occurred on land in Page, AZ.

CCSO will provide the public with updates as additional information is received.