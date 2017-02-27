Home » Community » Know Snow as storm arrives

Sedona AZ (February 27, 2017) – According to the latest National Weather Service forecast, a snowstorm is expected to drop between 8 and 12 inches of heavy snow on the north and central Arizona areas by tomorrow morning. The storm will gain intensity in the early Monday evening, according to the most recent forecast from the National Weather Service. Residents south of the Mogollon Rim may see flooding, although no flood watches or warnings have been issued. Areas south of Flagstaff, such as Oak Creek Canyon, should use caution at all low water crossings. Wind gusts are predicted between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday for the North and South Rims of the Grand Canyon, Valle, Black Mesa, and Chuskas including Jacob Lake, Shonto, Tsaile, and Sawmill.

A winter storm will bring mountain snow and lower elevation rain through Tuesday, with winter driving conditions above 6000 to 6500 feet. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Tuesday for areas along the Mogollon Rim including Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, and Alpine.

Both Yavapai and Gila counties will likely see mainly liquid precipitation through Tuesday, with approximately 1 to 2 inches of rainfall forecast. Creek and streams in Yavapai and Gila counties will likely be running high by late tonight through Tuesday. However, no major flooding is predicted.

Clearing to return Tuesday night with fair and warmer weather starting Wednesday.

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions to the NWS Flagstaff Office at 1-888-745-1637.

The two day forecast calls for about 6-8 inches of snow in Flagstaff with Sedona expected to get about 2 inches of rainfall with snow possible at higher elevations in the canyons. Areas as far south as Black Canyon City, east of Heber, west of Prescott and Williams, and the North Rim are expected to receive moisture from this storm.

This storm’s snow is expected to be “heavy” which will be difficult to traverse, so stay home and, if you must go, visit www.Azdot.gov/KnowSnow. Be prepared with warm clothing, change of shoes and socks, gloves and hat, plenty of water and snacks in the car. Charge all cell phones before leaving home and tell someone where you are going, what time to expect you, route you are taking and whom to contact in an emergency.

Avoid off roads and beware of icy conditions on bridges and roadways.