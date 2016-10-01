Home » Featured » Keep Swimming this Fall at the Sedona Community Pool

Keep Swimming this Fall at the Sedona Community Pool

/ October 1, 2016 / No Comment

Sedona Community Pool Pumpkin Splash

Sedona Community Pool Pumpkin Splash is an autumn annual event that’s fun for the entire family.

Sedona AZ (October 1, 2016) – The Sedona Community Pool, 570 Posse Ground Road in Posse Grounds Park, west Sedona, will remain open this fall through November 20, 2016, from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 7:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The pool will continue to be closed to the public on Fridays. The new fall schedule will feature Open Swim, Lap Swim, Water Aerobics and Masters Swim.

The schedule for activities is as follows:

  • New for fall, the pool will open early to offer Lap Swim Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Masters Swim practices are five days a week on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • The cost for Masters Swim is $5 to drop-in or $50 a month for unlimited attendance.
  • Water Aerobics classes will be held Monday and Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Aqua Zumba will be held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
    • The cost is $5 to drop-in, $40 for a ten-class punch pass and $80 for a 20-visit punch pass.
  • Open Swim will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Prices are $2 for children (16 and under) and seniors (55 and up) and $3 for adults.
Article submitted by City of Sedona AZ

Article submitted by City of Sedona AZ

“This year, the Parks and Recreation Department is taking over the Masters Swim Program, which is a great opportunity to work out with a group, have a written workout provided for you and receive stroke instruction from an experienced coach. We encourage all levels to participate,” said Elizabeth Ginsberg, recreation and aquatics supervisor, city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department.

The water is kept at 83 degrees or warmer to be ideal for fall swimming. Private swim lessons can also be arranged for children and adults and cost $15 for a half-hour lesson.

For more information, visit the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department website at www.SedonaAZ.gov/Parks or call the office at 928-282-7098.

Read www.SedonaEye.com for daily news and interactive views!

Read www.SedonaEye.com for daily news and interactive views!

Related posts:

  1. Sedona Community Pool is Open For the Fall
  2. Sedona Community Pool Schedule
  3. Sedona Community Pool Open Through November
  4. Summer Community Pool Schedule
  5. Sedona Community Pool Summer Programs
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2008-2015 · Sedona Eye · All Rights Reserved · Posts · Comments · Facebook · Twitter ·