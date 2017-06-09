Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Kathy Griffin Apology and Political Subversion

Sedona AZ (June 9, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

The Kathy Griffin claims are so pathetic that only the Stupid or Ignorant would believe her. Griffin’s claim to having apologized for her pathetic portrayal of an ‘Effigy of President Trump’s Severed and Blood-soaked head’, according to news sources, was a Deluge of Deception because it was planned before the offense was committed: That makes it a “Performance,” not an “Apology.”

The people who believe Griffin’s “Apology Routine” have volunteered and made a Choice of Ignorance concerning what I call “Part and Partial of This Internal Insurrection.” The Internal Insurrection combined with Illegal Immigration (National Trespassing) and the subversive Invasion of the Islamic Government — we have some serious problems in the Mainstream News Media and the overall education of the public.

The Disinformation oozing or exuding from the Print and Broadcast Media is Monolithic in a Politically Correct Leviathan that permeates like the historic brainwashing techniques of Nazis and/or Communists; the major difference is the fact that most of this current crop of Socialistic subversion is consumed without being force fed from the outside, it is mostly accepted without outside influence.

The Illegal Immigration (National Trespassing) is destroying national sovereignty at an alarming rate, and the national will to retain or regain a unique status as a nation appears to be diminishing, which is alarming to me.

The “Invasion of the Islamic Government” is being given free rein to insert its grotesque and demonic Sharia (Shariah) Law and their bizarre practices, which include legalized Baby Rape, Murder of Homosexuals, Unwanted Children and Women by Honor Killings through Stoning, Drowning, beheading or burying someone alive, etc. There is nothing too repulsive for the Islamic Governmental Terrorists trying to take control of the entire world through the Force of Fear, a system that does not produce anything beyond lust and fear.

Lust produces jealousy and hatred; Fear produces paranoia; both produce resentment, resistance and resolve in varying degrees in those the Fear is used to produce control. Fear as a viable form of control will only work for a time, and then it produces Revolution. This is why all the Universal or Whole World Governments do and always will Fail, whether they are in the form of NAZIISM, FASCISM, COMMUNISM, or any other Socialistic Psychopathic Labyrinth that raises its ugly head. All three of these things are propagated by “Chosen Ignorance or Deception.”

Internal Insurrection, Islamic Government, and Illegal Immigration are ultra destructive to individual Liberty (Freedom) and to the production of Goods and Services including Food, Clothing, Shelter, Transportation, Communication, and creature comforts of any kind.

The capitalized free market economy of the United States of America has arguably produced and influenced more production of everything essential for modern day welfare than all other systems combined, and has been brought about under the auspice of the Judeo-Christian relationship between one almighty God and Mankind (male/female), which is ONLY A RELATIONSHIP AND DEFINITELY “NOT” A RELIGION.

People make Religions. One almighty God gave us a beautiful avenue for reconciliation with him. Mankind (male/female) distorted it into Religions and Denominations.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA