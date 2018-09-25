Home » General » Judicial Performance Review Survey Information Correction

Sedona AZ (September 25, 2018) – Incorrect survey numbers for Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick were provided to the Office of the Secretary of State and published in the 2018 General Election Publicity Pamphlet mailed to voters earlier this week.

The correct information from “attorney responses” for Justice Bolick is:

Attorney Responses

Legal Ability 100%

Integrity 100%

Communication Skills 97%

Judicial Temperament 98%

Administrative Performance 100%

More information on the Judicial Performance Review Process and correct results can be found at www.azcourts.gov/jpr/About-JPR/JPR-Process