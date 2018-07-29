Judicial Bias Perceived in APS Rate Increase Complaint

Sedona AZ (July 29, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Judicial Bias in APS Rate Increase Complaint

Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward

Sedona, Arizona





As many of you know, last January after getting the requisite number of signatures on a petition for rehearing, APS customer Stacey Champion requested that the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) rehear the APS rate increase because many residential customers were getting bills with a much greater increase than the average 4.54% increase that was all the rate increase was supposed to be. I intervened in the complaint which means I am a legal participant, a “party,” in the case. Tomorrow I will file written testimony in that case. Using APS’s own numbers, I show that over 100,000 residential customers are experiencing bill increases of triple 4.54% — or more. “Or more” can mean bill increases as high as 33% more! There is no way that sort of inequity fits the legal description of “just and reasonable rates.” I also show what I perceive as blatant judicial bias and possible political manipulation in favor of APS/ACC. Below are the details as written in my testimony, which in this instance follows a question/answer format.

Worse, at a July 25, 2018 hearing, the Complainant and the two Intervenors in the case, Woodward and Mr. Gayer, all pointed out to the ALJ that, 1) the deadline for intervention had passed, and 2) Staff cannot be impartial because of their legal obligation under Section 40.6 of the Settlement Agreement. Remarkably, and showing her pro-Staff/Forese bias which is ultimately a pro-APS bias, the ALJ did not even acknowledge much less address the arguments provided by the Complainant and Intervenors. The ALJ said simply, “I, um, always welcome Staff’s participation in any matter because of their expertise.” Always? Even when Staff has missed the deadline to intervene by a month, are contractually committed to defending the rate increase at issue, and are disrupting the case schedule? That sort of “welcome” defines favoritism and bias.





So there would seem to be two deadlines at play in this case, one for Forese and Staff who don’t have one, and one for everyone else. Additionally, any “expertise” Staff may have does not change the fact that Staff is legally obligated to “support and defend” the rate increase in question and so are not a neutral, impartial party. Besides, in presenting its case, APS can well afford its own “expertise.” As well, if Staff truly had “expertise” then Staff would have never signed off on a rate increase that, by APS’s own numbers, is so inequitable.







So, objectively, what has occurred is this: The man, Forese, who voted for the rate increase (and who therefore, as a candidate for reelection to the ACC, has an incentive to delay this issue until after the upcoming election) has asked the people in his employ, Staff, who are legally obligated to defend that rate increase, to intervene post-deadline in a complaint against that rate increase, and they have been given permission for same by another one of Forese’s employees, the ALJ.

In short, this perversion of due process appears to be a thinly veiled attempt to stack the deck against the Complainant in order to shore up an unjust rate increase, and to delay any resolution until after the upcoming November election.