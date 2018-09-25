Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Judge Kavanaugh Deserves Presumption of Innocence

Sedona AZ (September 25, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Editor,

P roving innocence and legally maneuvered political ‘Gotcha’ questions are close cousins and can be used to entrap anybody. This is not rocket science, it is actually why our Legal System had the ‘Presumption of Innocence’ interwoven into our Constitution and amplified in the Fifth Amendment [The Bill of Rights].

It is not always impossible to prove innocence. I know because it happened to me. Someone in my home town claimed to have positively identified me in a crime, but I was in the Army over 2000 miles away! It’s pretty simple when you can just check the Duty Roster, however if I had been in the area, proving innocence could have been hard and maybe impossible.

Hypothetically set-up a scenario verifying that someone – maybe even Dianne Feinstein – in her college days had gone on spring break. If you can actually place her at a particular location the rest is easy, then you make up a story about her and some wild partying. Drugs, booze, and claim something like…‘She passed out naked and a line of men used her.’ Now, let her prove that it never happened; it has been a few years and memories can easily get selective.

A possibility in the Dr. Ford case? Could be a ‘Vengeance Vendetta’ with Dr. Ford trying to get even with Brett Kavanaugh because his mother, a judge, actually ruled against Dr. Ford’s parents a long time ago. What an opportune moment.

After it started the massive support she (Dr. Ford) has been handed on a silver platter by the Democrats, the Entertainment industry, a list of Republicans and the Mainstream and Social Media. If that is the case, who would know if we are stupid enough to think Kavanaugh is guilty unless proven innocent.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA