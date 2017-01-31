Join the 47th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade

Sedona AZ (January 31, 2017) – The city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for parade participants for its 47th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade to be held Saturday, March 11, 2017. As in the past, the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and travel along Jordan Road between Jordan Historical Park and Mesquite Avenue in Uptown.
Part of what makes this holiday parade great are the many musicians, organizations, decorative floats and businesses that participate, all reasons why the city continues to value community interest in this fun event. Parade participants include people on the floats, marching bands, those who decorate and drive their cars, and even people walking in the parade.
After decades of the Sedona Main Street Program organizing the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will take the lead this year, building upon the legacy of this successful community event.
“With an energized new team leading the way, we expect participation and enjoyment of the parade to be just as good as last year’s and are doing our best to make the changes behind the scenes a smooth transition,” said Rachel Murdoch, Parks and Recreation manager, city of Sedona.
One unique aspect of the city of Sedona St. Patrick’s Parade is the participation of university students. Every year a new group of Northern Arizona University students enrolled in the College of Social and Behavioral Science’s Special Event Planning course, takes on the challenge of developing and executing the parade. Student Kelcee Moore is up for the challenge, saying, “It is an honor to coordinate and plan such a fun event with the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department staff and we hope we can continue to improve the event each year.”
To be a participant in the parade, fill out an entry form and submit the application along with the entry fee before its Friday, February 24, 2017, deadline to RMurdoch@SedonaAZ.gov or via in person/mail to:
City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department
525 Posse Ground Road
Sedona, AZ 86336
Entry forms are available for download on the city’s St. Patrick’s Parade calendar page at www.SedonaAZ.gov/Parks. A paper copy can be mailed to interested parade participants by calling the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department office at 928-282-7098. Space is limited, so entry spots are available on a first come, first served basis. The entry fee for a business is $100, with individuals and non-profit applicants paying $25.
In addition, parade sponsorship opportunities are available until February 17 and those interested may contact Rachel Murdoch at the above email address or phone number.
The Sedona Main Street Program hasn’t been around for decades so responsible parties for such an outlandish announcement should promptly retract that statement.
Years ago the Chamber of Commerce sponsored that parade – sans any city financing because there was no city. Those were the days the C of C was worthy of respect because they actually contributed something beneficial to the city without begging for money.
Too bad the Parks & Reck will be taking this over which will only cost more from taxpayers. The C of C gets more accolades from the USFS to maintain their trails than taking over a project that they originally, along with Sedona native the late Ray Steele, sponsored as the non-profit they continue to claim to be. Pity.
And the corruption and ruination goes on.
Wow the city took over a long time event that the was supported and paid for by the businesses. Could this be because they overcharged the businesses for services and forced them to collect taxes to advertise their competition? Another one bites the dust.
This should be interesting. Let’s see how they mess this up.