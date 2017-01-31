Home » Business » Join the 47th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade

Sedona AZ (January 31, 2017) – The city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for parade participants for its 47th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade to be held Saturday, March 11, 2017. As in the past, the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and travel along Jordan Road between Jordan Historical Park and Mesquite Avenue in Uptown.

Part of what makes this holiday parade great are the many musicians, organizations, decorative floats and businesses that participate, all reasons why the city continues to value community interest in this fun event. Parade participants include people on the floats, marching bands, those who decorate and drive their cars, and even people walking in the parade.

After decades of the Sedona Main Street Program organizing the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will take the lead this year, building upon the legacy of this successful community event.

“With an energized new team leading the way, we expect participation and enjoyment of the parade to be just as good as last year’s and are doing our best to make the changes behind the scenes a smooth transition,” said Rachel Murdoch, Parks and Recreation manager, city of Sedona.

One unique aspect of the city of Sedona St. Patrick’s Parade is the participation of university students. Every year a new group of Northern Arizona University students enrolled in the College of Social and Behavioral Science’s Special Event Planning course, takes on the challenge of developing and executing the parade. Student Kelcee Moore is up for the challenge, saying, “It is an honor to coordinate and plan such a fun event with the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department staff and we hope we can continue to improve the event each year.”

To be a participant in the parade, fill out an entry form and submit the application along with the entry fee before its Friday, February 24, 2017, deadline to RMurdoch@SedonaAZ.gov or via in person/mail to:

City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department

525 Posse Ground Road

Sedona, AZ 86336

Entry forms are available for download on the city’s St. Patrick’s Parade calendar page at www.SedonaAZ.gov/Parks. A paper copy can be mailed to interested parade participants by calling the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department office at 928-282-7098. Space is limited, so entry spots are available on a first come, first served basis. The entry fee for a business is $100, with individuals and non-profit applicants paying $25.

In addition, parade sponsorship opportunities are available until February 17 and those interested may contact Rachel Murdoch at the above email address or phone number.