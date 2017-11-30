Home » Community » Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley Invites Public to Film

Sedona AZ (November 30, 2017) – Kohava Benatar will present the film,” Jerusalem”

Thursday, December 7, 2:30-4:30 p.m., at the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, 100 Meadowlark Drive, Sedona. This is a look at modern day Jerusalem and the everyday experience of living there.

Israel is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem with a showing of a documentary made by Yehoram Gaon, the famous Israeli actor and singer.

Jerusalem is a holy place for three religions, a controversial capital city and the focus of dreams both realized and shattered through the years. Gaon asks what lies ahead. Does the nostalgic song “Jerusalem of Gold “ still exist?

Who does Jerusalem belong to? Is peace possible for a land at a heart of a millennia-old conflict? Gaon seeks answers though penetrating interviews of people from all walks of life interwoven with beautiful songs of Jerusalem, stunning cinematography, encapsulating Gaon’s deep sense of concern and love for the city.

The viewing is open to the public, free of charge.

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley is a welcoming, egalitarian, inclusive congregation dedicated to building a link from the past to the future by providing religious, educational, social and cultural experiences. JCSVV remains unaffiliated in order to respect and serve the rich diversity of its members and visitors.