Jerome Fourth of July Weekend Art Walk

Sedona AZ – First Saturday Jerome Art Walk celebrates the Fourth of July weekend in artistic style as galleries and studios open doors for an evening of summertime enchantment on July 6, 2019. From the Anderson-Mandette Gallery at the Old Jerome High School to Made in Jerome Pottery at the other end of town, delightful surprises abound in this artist colony high on Cleopatra Hill.

Restaurants will be offering delicious fare and the charming hotels and bed and breakfasts will be welcoming visitors on this holiday weekend. Cool evenings at a mile high beckons guests from the steamy Arizona valleys, and lovely art is as much a draw as the respite from the heat.

The town shuttle provides free transportation all evening so be prepared to park and let someone else do the driving. With 20 galleries and studios all open in this magical town, one of a kind art is everywhere.

Festivities on July 6 begin at 5:00 in the evening with doors open until 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.JeromeArtWalk.com or call 928-301-3004.

After a trip to California, Cody DeLong will be back in his Gallery/Studio with new work on the easel. Town of Jerome and Grand Canyon paintings cover the walls of his delightful space in the Merchants Gathering Building at 300 Hull Avenue, right next to the Chamber Welcome Center.

Stop by Nellie Bly to see the most amazing collection of kaleidoscopes in the United States (maybe the world!). A few doors down, Caduceus Cellars Tasting Room will be celebrating their Tenth Anniversary July Fourth weekend with a special tasting flight of three Judith red wines, grown and made here in Jerome.

The Spirit Room Presents: Art Walk Saturdays with Johnny Lingo Trio. Long time Verde Valley favorite since the days of Major Lingo, Johnny is here to stay with the trio performing the First Saturday of each month at the Spirit Room from 9:00 PM – Midnight. Be prepared to be taken away by the musical stylings of John Ziegler, vocalist and guitarist, percussionist Tina Reichow, and multi-instrumentalist Kirk Burnett playing all your danceable favs with their special flare.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery celebrates the second month of “Two of a Kind” art exhibition with Mary Rochelle Burnham and Jim Todd. These two artists share a similar art background; both having a representational style, and both work primarily in oil. Members of the Jerome Co-op, Mary and Jim developed a friendship and respect for each other while sharing stories of their professional careers as illustrators and fine artists. They will be on hand to discuss differences in fine art and commercial art at the artists’ reception during Jerome’s First Saturday art walk from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served, so do stop in.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is comprised of 37 local member-artists who work in a wide variety of media. To become a member, please stop by the Gallery at 502 Main Street, or download an application at www.JeromeCoop.com or call 928-639-4276.