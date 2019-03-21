Home » Community » Investigation of Homicide in Doney Park UPDATE

Sedona AZ – Doney Park Homicide 4:53 p.m. UPDATE:

The following is additional information about the Doney Park homicide that occurred earlier today, March 21, 2019:

As Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies were enroute, a reporting party advised that the male suspect had fled the scene. Upon arrival, deputies located a female victim with several stab wounds and requested medics. The victim was later pronounced deceased on scene.

The victim was later transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office which will conduct an autopsy and further investigation to determine cause of death. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Crystal L. Morgan of Doney Park neighborhood in Flagstaff.

The suspect was known to be the spouse of the victim.

Later that morning, CCSO investigators received information that the suspect was in a vehicle headed southbound on AZ I-17. An attempt to locate was given to Northern Arizona law enforcement agencies to assist in apprehending the suspect. The suspect’s vehicle was located southbound on I-17 near the McGuireville exit. A traffic stop was initiated with the assistance of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The suspect was taken into custody.

Timothy M. Duran, 38-year-old Doney Park resident, was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on charges of First-Degree Homicide and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

This investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.

Prior information published March 21, 2019 at 9:50 a.m.:

Sedona AZ – On March 21, 2019, at approximately 7:00 in the morning, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Domestic Violence in progress in the Doney Park area of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Details about the incident are not releasable at this time, but one victim is deceased.

The suspect was taken into custody in Yavapai County around 9:30 in the morning. More information will be released when available.