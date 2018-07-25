Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » InPower Movement and Take Back Your Power Go Global

Sedona AZ (July 25, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Dear Friends,

Recently, we held a meeting to discuss the current status and future of InPower Movement. Our meeting attendees included financial supporters, the leadership team of InPower, and steadfast volunteers that support them. Attendees were introduced to the Board of Directors and professional team members guiding our new website construction, financial plan, and business plan & model.

A proof-of-concept for an automated, multi-language Notice of Liability (NoL) was reviewed along with an exciting new logo and updated brand design for the movement. Applying our core values of integrity, respect, and love; the engine driving this movement, we are moving full steam ahead, no matter the obstacles. Also, InPower is working on an updated and streamlined version of the website that will be launching soon.

We are changing and evolving into a global movement and laying the foundation to support those in need to the fullest extent possible. And while the InPower Movement Board will continue to focus on the NoL, we want to take this opportunity to announce another aspect of change we are going through.

As you may well know, Josh Del Sol Beaulieu, co-founder of InPower Movement and creator of Take Back Your Power has been instrumental in bringing awareness to the ‘smart’ meter problem as well as many other issues. While InPower will continue to focus on bringing an automated NoL forth on a global scale, Josh is returning his focus on bringing the type of great content that fueled this movement. Bringing awareness to causes that affect humanity and creating fresh, compelling content is Josh’s passion. Although Josh will continue to remain on the InPower team long-term as an ambassador, he will be releasing content at this time as a part of Take Back Your Power.

We wholeheartedly support Josh in this endeavor and ask that you do, as well. Put simply, with specialized areas of focus and continued partnership, we aim to increase our success factors by being better positioned to support you, as we endeavor to bring awareness and enforce accountability as a world community through the Notice of Liability.

If you are currently a subscriber of Take Back Your Power, you’ll be hearing more about this directly from Josh in the coming days. If you are not currently a subscriber, we encourage you to subscribe at TakeBackYourPower.net.

In closing, we want to thank you for your patience as we reset our bearings and want to remind everyone that we are all in this to make a lasting impact – reclaiming our authority as individuals and changing the world in the process! This is our commitment to you, our community members, and the loved ones that we serve.

In light and love,

the IPM Leadership Team

PS – InPower will be sending an announcement about the newly-designed website in the very near future including a more in-depth update of all that has been going on behind the scenes.