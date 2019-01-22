Home » Community » Inmate Found Unresponsive In Flagstaff Cell

Sedona AZ (January 22, 2019) – On Monday, January 22, 2019, at 4:13 a.m., Coconino County Detention Facility Officers conducting an inmate welfare check found 20-year old Kyle Martinson unresponsive in his cell. Detention Officers began lifesaving measures, including CPR, until paramedics arrived on scene and took over lifesaving efforts.

Mr. Martinson was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:26 am. The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and pending autopsy and review by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Mr. Martinson was housed in a cell by himself. At this time, the death does not appear to be a suicide and no foul play is suspected.

Next of kin has been notified.