Injured Woman Rescued from Lava Cave

Sedona AZ – On July 13, 2019, at 11:55 a.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue received a Lava River Cave emergency call for help. The lava tube cave is off Forest Service Road #171 in northern Arizona’s Coconino National Forest and is managed by the USFS.

The emergency caller explained that a Phoenix woman had fallen and sustained an apparent hip injury. The injury could necessitate a technical rescue so CCSO SAR with assistance from Guardian Medical and Ponderosa Fire Department responded to the scene.

On scene, units determined the forty-three year old woman may have suffered a left hip fracture and due to her injury was unable to walk out. Search and Rescue removed the patient by technical rescue and a basket carryout at 2:00 in the afternoon. She was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment of the injury.

The CCSO would like to remind spelunkers and other visitors that slippery and rocky conditions in the lava tube contributed to this woman’s fall. Proper footwear, lighting and warm clothing are necessities when traversing the Lava River Cave, a 3/4 mile volcanic lava tube formation. There is no USFS admittance fee.

CCSO thanks Guardian Medical and the Ponderosa Fire District for their assistance in the rescue.