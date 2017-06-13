Home » General » Injured Hikers Rescued

Sedona AZ (June 13, 2017) – On June 10, 2017 at approximately 9:30 in the morning, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Ponderosa Fire District, Lifeline Ambulance, AZ Department of Public Safety Northern Air Rescue Unit, and Guardian Air Transport responded to a report of an injured male hiker who had fallen about twenty feet from a rock at Pomeroy Tanks, near Williams, AZ.

The short haul rescue involved connecting the patient and a rescuer to a rope suspended 150 feet below the helicopter and then flying a short distance to an area suitable for transferring the patient to another helicopter. The patient, a 47 year-old Phoenix man was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center with serious injuries.

On June 12, 2017 at approximately 8:30 in the morning, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, and Guardian Medical Transport responded to a report of a hiker injured in a fall in Walnut Canyon, near the Canyon Vista Campground.

Paramedics located the adult male hiker and assessed for injuries while SAR personnel hiked in with a litter and litter wheel to assist with a carry out. An ambulance transported the 63-year-old Carrollton, Texas hiker to Flagstaff Medical Center with serious injuries.