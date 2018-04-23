Home » General » Indian Meadows Fire Evacuation Warning Lifted

Sedona AZ (April 23, 2018) – Due to a quickly spreading wild fire earlier today, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation and pre-evacuation warnings for the Woodland Ranch area near Valle, Arizona.

As of 7:30 p.m., the evacuation for the Indian Meadows Fire/Lateral Fire wild fire will be lifted by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. All residents will be allowed back into their homes.

The current investigation indicates that the fire was started by a resident of Woodland Ranch Road who was burning yard trimmings when the fire grew out of control.

The fire burned approximately 100 acres, one unoccupied residential structure, multiple vehicles, and several outbuildings.

Fire and law enforcement units will continue to work and investigate throughout the night and into the morning. Coconino County Emergency Management along with the American Red Cross have set up a shelter for those displaced from their homes in Williams, Arizona at 636 South 7th Street.