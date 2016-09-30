Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Important Local Election Issue

Sedona AZ (September 29, 2016) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Dear Village neighbors:

There is an important election coming up in the Village. Early voting starts October 12. The election is November 8, 2016.

At issue is the maintenance of the 1.5 mile median in the Village of Oak Creek called the RRREMD. Three worthy candidates are running who plan to keep the median looking nice but use toxin-free methods for weed control.

The incumbents have refused to consider toxin-free methods. They have distributed false and misleading information. They were not elected, they were appointed. It is time to replace them.

Please elect the Candidates for Toxin Free RRREMD: Ann Crossland, Debra Emmanuelle and Barb Gordon.

DONATE to the campaign for a Toxin Free RRREMD! Help us get the word out and educate voters.

Use the Paypal button for Debra Emmanuelle and Barb Gordon on the website or Facebook. The links are below.

Please make checks to Friends of Debra Emmanuelle or Friends of Barb Gordon. Mail to Toxin Free RRREMD, 640 Deer Pass Drive, Sedona AZ 86351.

Thank you.

LINK to WEBSITE: http://tinyurl.com/zydpapv

LINK to FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/toxinfreerrremd/

memberalliance@use.startmail.com