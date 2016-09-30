Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Important Local Election Issue

Important Local Election Issue

/ September 29, 2016 / No Comment

Sedona AZ (September 29, 2016) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

SedonaEye.com article on SR Hwy 179 medians weed abatement issues brought about changes to the management of the VOC special improvement district - Exclusive SedonaEye.com photo c2010

SedonaEye.com article on SR Hwy 179 medians weed abatement issues brought about changes to the management of the VOC special improvement district – Exclusive SedonaEye.com photo c2010

Dear Village neighbors:

There is an important election coming up in the Village. Early voting starts October 12. The election is November 8, 2016.

At issue is the maintenance of the 1.5 mile median in the Village of Oak Creek called the RRREMD. Three worthy candidates are running who plan to keep the median looking nice but use toxin-free methods for weed control.

The incumbents have refused to consider toxin-free methods. They have distributed false and misleading information. They were not elected, they were appointed. It is time to replace them.

Please elect the Candidates for Toxin Free RRREMD: Ann Crossland, Debra Emmanuelle and Barb Gordon.

DONATE to the campaign for a Toxin Free RRREMD! Help us get the word out and educate voters.

Use the Paypal button for Debra Emmanuelle and Barb Gordon on the website or Facebook. The links are below.

Please make checks to Friends of Debra Emmanuelle or Friends of Barb Gordon. Mail to Toxin Free RRREMD, 640 Deer Pass Drive, Sedona AZ 86351.

Thank you.

LINK to WEBSITE: http://tinyurl.com/zydpapv

LINK to FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/toxinfreerrremd/

memberalliance@use.startmail.com

voteFairway Oaks Neighbors:

It is time for a change of how politics work in the “Village.” Stop allowing board members who are appointed rather than elected to make decisions about our future and health. Sedona has already moved in this direction. It is correct.

Please elect the Candidates for Toxin Free Red Rock Road Enhancement Maintenance District: Ann Crossland, Debra Emmanuelle and Barb Gordon.

Strength in Community
FairwayOaksNeighbors@yahoo.com

Read www.SedonaEye.com for daily news and interactive views!

