Illegal burning causes significant property damage

Sedona AZ (May 9, 2018) – On May 7, 2018, around 1:30 in the afternoon, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Seligman, Arizona report of a fire getting out of control in an area surrounded by grassland and trees.

Seligman Fire personnel arrived and, within a half hour, contained the fire to a single property. The fire damaged two travel trailers, a mobile home, vehicles, and other materials stored nearby.

Denis Lentz, 76, the Carlita Drive property owner, informed deputies he had been burning trash in a barrel when the fire became uncontrollable and spread. Unable to call for help because he had no working phones, concerned citizens dialed 9-1-1 to alert fire and sheriff officials.

YCSO cited Lentz for violation of the Yavapai County Ordinance prohibiting open burning.

Seligman Fire personnel remained on scene for an extended period of time to make sure the fire would not reignite. The efforts of these firefighters is commended.

With the amount of fire activity seen around Yavapai County, it is critical that community members honor the current fire bans that are in place.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.