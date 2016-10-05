Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Ikes Backbone Allotment Closure Under Consideration

Sedona AZ (October 5, 2015) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Good afternoon,

The Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest is asking for your comments on an Environmental Assessment (EA), which includes a proposal to close the Ikes Backbone Allotment to livestock grazing. The Ikes Backbone Allotment is located on the southwestern boundary of the Coconino National Forest and is bounded by the confluence of the Verde River and Fossil Creek.

The EA includes analysis of the allotment closure, and of the current condition, which is where the allotment is not currently active, but potentially available for permitted grazing given NEPA analysis on a specific grazing proposal. The EA contains additional information about these alternatives, background information, analysis of potential effects of implementing these alternatives, and a draft Finding of No Significant Effect. The EA and additional project information and a link to submit comments can be accessed from the project website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=46354. Hard copies are available upon request.

This comment period ends 30-days following the date of publication of this legal notice in the Red Rock News. It is anticipated this legal notice will be published on Friday, October 7, 2016. If the comment period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or Federal holiday, comments will be accepted until the end of the next Federal working day. The publication of this legal notice in the Red Rock News is the exclusive means for calculating the time to submit comments on the proposed action.

More information on how to submit comments is included in the enclosed letter. Only those who submit comments or request to remain on the mailing list for this project will be notified of future information related to this project. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Mike Dechter

USDA USFS

Mike Dechter

NEPA Coordinator

Forest Service

Coconino National Forest

p: 928-527-3416

mdechter@fs.fed.us

1824 S Thompson St

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

www.fs.fed.us