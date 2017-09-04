Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Honor Freedom for Workers on Labor Day

Sedona AZ (September 4, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

On Labor Day, we commemorate the birth of the American labor movement, and all that the American worker has accomplished to grow our economy and spur innovation around the world.

Unfortunately, too many Americans today are working under antiquated labor laws from the 1930’s that deprive employees of basic decisions and subject them to coercion by unions.

Today, unions collect dues from their members’ paychecks and often use them for political causes – even if their members don’t agree. Most unions never have to face a “recertification” vote, allowing employees to decide whether to keep their union representation.

In fact, 90% of unionized workers never voted on whether to join in the first place. And when votes do happen, members often face intimidation tactics in the workplace.

This Labor Day, we can all support American workers by backing policies that would allow them to choose whether to join a union, and make sure those unions are accountable for actually serving the interests of employees.

Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee has introduced the Employee Rights Act in Congress, a bill that would do just that by making sure there are regular recertification votes for unions, and that workers can vote by secret ballot to avoid some of the worst forms of intimidation by union leadership. The bill also allows people to opt out of spending their dues on political causes they disagree with.

In liberty,

Luke Hilgemann

CEO

Americans for Prosperity