Home » City Council, Community » Homeowners Tree Workshop and FireWise Education Class

Sedona AZ (October 30, 2016) – City of Sedona Parks and Recreation and a Certified Arborist from the Arizona Community Tree bring to you a Homeowners’ Tree Workshop and Firewise Education. Learn how to properly select, plant, and maintain your trees for years of benefit and enjoyment with help from this class. Enjoy learning how to protect your home against wildfire with its FireWise component. Register for this free class here .

Homeowners’ Tree Workshop & Firewise Education

Date: 11/05/2016 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Posse Grounds Park Recreation Room

525 Posse Ground Road

Sedona, Arizona 86336

Saturday, November 5, 2016

Free

The Arizona Community Tree Council mission is to facilitate the planting and care of trees in Arizona. Our programs bring together communities to encourage green spaces, urban forests and great neighborhoods with shade and other benefits. We love Arizona and work together with volunteers, partners, and businesses to make our communities greener and more enjoyable.

We help:

Volunteers plant trees

People learn proper tree choice and tree care

Tree professionals, like Certified Arborists and other tree workers, access education and CEUs

Tree owners connect with arborists and tree professionals to help keep their trees healthy

Partner organizations and volunteers in efforts to plant trees and care for trees.