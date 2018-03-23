Home Rule Meeting at Sedona Rouge

Sedona AZ (March 23, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:
(In a SedonaEye.com comment) Steve Segner says:
March 20, 2018 at 4:30 pm – “Robert Smith I am hosting a meeting on home rule April 10 at 8:30 at the Sedona rouge I’m going to have theCity manager come and talk about home rule and how it will affect the city and also about the upcoming $30 million traffic plan financed by the half cent sales tax” (end comment)
According to Arizona Revised Statute 9-500.14 Use of city or town resources or employees to influence elections; prohibition; civil penalty:
“A. A city or town shall not spend or use its resources, including the use or expenditure of monies, accounts, credit, facilities, vehicles, postage, telecommunications, computer hardware and software, web pages, personnel, equipment, materials, buildings or any other things of value of the city or town, for the purpose of influencing the outcomes of elections….
F. For each violation of this section, the court may impose a civil penalty not to exceed five thousand dollars…”
Steve segner says on March 21, 2018: “I am getting the word out on yes on home rule I have made it my project this year.”
Will SS be using public taxpayer money and other city resources?
Jean Jenks
Sedona AZ
Interesting points, Jean. “Use of city or town resources or employees to influence elections; prohibition; civil penalty:”
Then if Sedona City Manager addresses Steve Segner’s meeting whereby Segner’s sole purpose, as stated, is ” getting the word out on yes on home rule I have made it my project this year” how can that be legal under the terms of Arizona Revised Statute 9-500.14?
Further, if by chance the City Manager attempts to insinuate that if Home Rule were to fail, it will halt or delay the planned progress of the $30 million traffic plan, then wouldn’t that serve also as a veiled threat or perhaps at best an indirect use of a misguided method to influence the outcome of an election? Especially since that traffic plan will be implemented over the course of an unidentified number of years.
And what about the many other methods by which this City of Sedona could cut operating costs besides denial of long overdue traffic improvements in the event Sedona voters do not approve Home Rule?
Reduce funding to special interests; withdraw half percent bed tax increase to nullify need for contracting Sedona Marketing & Product Development to allegedly benefit Sedona Lodging Council, an affinity group of the Chamber of Commerce; revising departmental operating expenses; research special event costs allocated via Parks & Recreation are offered as examples.
Will the City Manager also address those issues at Mr. Segner’s meeting to campaign solely for approval of Home Rule, an upcoming ballot measure?
Where will the line be drawn on “influencing the outcome of an election.” Or will the line be an imaginary one as if drawn in the sand to be washed away during high tide when most people are sleeping?
Politics politics politics, it never ends in this city!
I have asked the city to explain the home rule and our new traffic project to the hotels and service industry in Sedona ,, I have no idea what he will be saying but I’m sure he will be starting within the limits of the law, I am free to do whatever I like , i’m sure the city will be sponsoring many open meetings in question about home and I think people need a chance to ask honest questions and get honest answers feel free to come to the meeting and ask your own questions. Based on the information the city provides to all of us I will be making sure everybody gets the correct information through our PAC, dotcom an educational pac to make sure voters get the correct information. Are you guys afraid of free speech
Edie you don’t seem to rane in your speech and you seem to think Other people can have differing views.the question I keep asking is how will the city be better off with $12 million taken from its budget? that’s the question I hope we ask the city and that answer we can share with everybody, Edie come to the meeting Sedona rouge on April 10 at 8:30 open to the public we will also be sponsoring two events at the Mary Fisher theater on the upcoming elections home rule information on school funding on May 1 more on that later will be advertising
JJ, you asked if I will be using any city money for my campaigns the answer is no I will be using my own money. And money from other concerned citizens .
Steve segner says:
March 23, 2018 at 5:17 pm
“Edie you don’t seem to rane in your speech and you seem to think Other people can have differing views”
segner is shocked that the city could run without $12 million. BTW, that would leave only about $20 million to operate the “City”. We would be here without a city. This place existed before there was a ” City”. Those facts are alien to segner.
Does he honestly believe that with such jumbled thoughts anyone takes him seriously?