Heroin Found at Rimrock Murder Scene

S edona AZ (October 24, 2016) – On October 15, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detective was involved in the investigation of a homicide which occurred late at night on October 14, 2016, in the 4000 block of East Airport Drive, Rimrock, Arizona. A seventeen year old suspect was eventually arrested and the homicide scene was under full protective containment by YCSO personnel, but had not yet been searched.

Moriah Calhoun, 24, who resided in a room at the home, was interviewed off-site in the early morning hours of October 15 regarding the crime. It was determined that Calhoun was not involved and, under escort, she was allowed to return to the house for personal belongings and a pet dog. Detectives also advised Calhoun whatever property she took from the house would be examined by them prior to leaving.

Inside the main house, she was escorted into her room where she quickly packed two bags full of personal property. At the time Calhoun was gathering items, the escorting detective could not clearly see her because of the room’s layout. Additionally, the room was littered with property. Detectives stopped Calhoun as she exited the room and, upon examining contents of the bags, found the following items:

11 used baggies with apparent drug residue, 2 loaded syringes containing heroin, 54 mostly used syringes in a make-up bag, metal box containing baggies and US currency, nearly 14 grams of cocaine, 3 snort tubes with residue, 1 gram of tar heroin, ½ gram of tar heroin in a white cup, drug paraphernalia including several spoons with burn marks, brown powered heroin in individual baggies each marked for weight – total heroin seized exceeded 11 grams – an electronic scale and several pills.

Calhoun admitted to ongoing heroin and cocaine use. Detectives also determined the packaging found was indicative of drug sales. Calhoun was arrested and booked at the Camp Verde Detention on charges including Possession or use of drug paraphernalia, Possession or use of a dangerous drug, Possession of a dangerous drug for sale, and Possession of a narcotic drug for sale. She remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.