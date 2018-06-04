Home » Featured » Help Find Missing Prescott Camper

Alonso “Israel” Salazar

DOB: December 7, 1993

Missing: June 3, 2018

Age Now: 24

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’07”

Weight: 125 lbs.

Missing from Camp Emmanuel Pines, Spence Springs Road, Prescott, Arizona.

Israel was last seen June 3, 2018 around 5:30 p.m. heading East from the camp. He is wearing an orange shirt with a Mickey Mouse print and a tie and khaki pants.

He has a small mustache and was wearing white noise cancelling headphones with his MP3 player. Israel does not like loud noises, and is deaf in his left ear. He may not hear people calling out for him while listening to his music.

Israel has mild autism.

Contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 928-771-3260 or 911 if you have seen or know the whereabouts of Mr. Salazar.

The public is thanked for its help.