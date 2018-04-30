Home » General » Help CCSO Identify Homicide Victim Remains

Sedona AZ (April 30, 2018) – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a body found near Woody Mountain Road in Coconino County, Arizona.

On April 24, 2018, at approximately 5:00 in the evening, Deputies received a report of human remains near Woody Mountain Road. The remains had been found by a sportsman driving in the area. The body could not be immediately identified due to exposure to the elements, but detectives believe the deceased person to be an adult male of light complexion.

It is thought the body had been in the area for several months.

Detectives are currently investigating the death as a homicide. They believe the victim was killed at another location and the body transported to the Woody Mountain Road area to be discarded.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are attempting to identify the deceased. We are seeking information from the public to help in this investigation.

If anyone has information, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-338-7888 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.