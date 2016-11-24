Happy Thanksgiving 2016

Traditionally, SedonaEye.com’s Star Pet Columnist Harley McGuire has written a Thanksgiving message for our readers. This year, with Harley’s crossing of the Rainbow Bridge, we will recall happy memories and, with this photo sent by Harley’s brother, Poco Diablo McGuire, share a holiday chuckle.
Happy Thanksgiving to all and especially to Harley McGuire’s mom and brother.
And to Harley and Poco’s Four Paws Up Pals “May the treats be with you!”
Mom’s says to say thank you, Sedona Eye, fer this nice tribute to our dear Harley McGuire. Ya see, it’s hard fer me to understand cuz one day he’s here, next day vanished cept I keeps lookin in that crate he loved so much and somthin’ tells me he ain’t far away.
Anyways, swaller up saying “Happy Thanksgiving” fer another year cuz
ONE MONTH FROM TODAY IT’S CHRISTMAS!
Lovingly,
Poco D. McGuire
(& ya can’t call me “Pee Tail” no more cuz I’ve learned to go outside)