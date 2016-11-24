Home » Community » Happy Thanksgiving 2016

Traditionally, SedonaEye.com’s Star Pet Columnist Harley McGuire has written a Thanksgiving message for our readers. This year, with Harley’s crossing of the Rainbow Bridge, we will recall happy memories and, with this photo sent by Harley’s brother, Poco Diablo McGuire, share a holiday chuckle.

Happy Thanksgiving to all and especially to Harley McGuire’s mom and brother.

And to Harley and Poco’s Four Paws Up Pals “May the treats be with you!”