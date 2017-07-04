Home » Featured » Happy Birthday, America!

The inscription on the Liberty bell is:

Proclaim LIBERTY Throughout all the Land unto all the Inhabitants Thereof Lev. XXV. v X.

By Order of the ASSEMBLY of the Province of PENSYLVANIA for the State House in PhiladA

Pass and Stow

Philada

MDCCLIII

At the time, “Pensylvania” was an accepted alternative spelling for “Pennsylvania.” That spelling was used by Alexander Hamilton, a graduate of King’s College (now Columbia University), in 1787 on the signature page of the United States Constitution.

The Liberty Bell is on display in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Professor Constance M. Greiff, in her book tracing the history of Independence National Historical Park, wrote of the Liberty Bell:

The Liberty Bell is the most venerated object in the park, a national icon. It is not as beautiful as some other things that were in Independence Hall in those momentous days two hundred years ago, and it is irreparably damaged. Perhaps that is part of its almost mystical appeal. Like our democracy it is fragile and imperfect, but it has weathered threats, and it has endured.

Happy 241st Birthday, America! Let freedom ring in the land of the free and the home of the brave.