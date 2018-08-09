Home » Business » Guilty Plea Leads to Attorney’s Disbarment

Sedona AZ (August 9, 2018) – The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court accepted a consent to disbarment for Kevin S. Lewis of South Dakota. The disciplinary action is a result of criminal allegations that were self-reported by the attorney.

Lewis had been placed on interim suspension on June 8, 2018. Lewis’ misconduct resulted from a criminal matter where he was accused of converting approximately $25,000 from Dakota Plains Legal Services for his own use. Lewis pleaded guilty to charges of theft from a program receiving federal funds that could result in a maximum sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a $25,000 fine, or both.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 14, 2018.

Kevin S. Lewis’ disbarment was effective June 18, 2018.

Consumers may report attorney misconduct by calling the State Bar of Arizona Attorney/Consumer Assistance Program (A/CAP) hotline at 602-340-7280.

