Groundbreaking Proof Smart Meter Affects Human Heart

Sedona AZ (May 16, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

EKG Proof That “Smart” Meters Affect the Human Heart

Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward

Sedona, Arizona ~ May 16, 2017

I take great pleasure in introducing ground-breaking new evidence that proves everyone’s health is being affected by “smart” meters.

This evidence is a world first, and shifts the debate from whether anyone should have to pay a fee to refuse a “smart” meter to: When does the safety recall start?

In EKG Proof That “Smart” Meters Affect the Human Heart you will see me connected to an EKG monitor while resting near an Elster brand “smart” meter of the type used by APS here in Arizona. When the “smart” meter transmits, the EKG shows that my heart rhythm is interrupted. Looking at the results of the EKG is startling.

We now know that even if people are not showing outward symptoms, their bodies are being unnecessarily and involuntarily stressed by “smart” meters.

There must be a complete safety recall of all “smart” meters at once.

Watch EKG Proof That “Smart” Meters Affect the Human Heart here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-aNRQNRtaI&t=2s