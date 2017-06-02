Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Groundbreaking Proof Smart Meter Affects Human Heart Part II

Sedona AZ (June 2, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Part II — EKG Proof That “Smart” Meters Affect the Human Heart

Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward

Sedona, Arizona ~ June 2, 2017

Some people weren’t satisfied that my last video was proof enough that “smart” meters affect the human heart. They want to see me get tortured repeatedly, and they want to see others get tortured.

According to one skeptic, I may have had a condition that just happened to coincide with the “smart” meter transmission. How did he know my secret? I must confess I do have a condition. It’s called being healthy, and what the video showed is what happens when a healthy heart gets zapped by a “smart” meter.

Part II of EKG Proof That “Smart” Meters Affect the Human Heart shows that the results of the first video are repeatable. There’s another victim in the video too, so it should be obvious to all that “smart” meters affect everyone. If it’s not obvious to you then hook yourself up to an EKG and hang out near a “smart” meter; I’ve done it enough.

Some people were also concerned that the “smart” meter may have interfered with the EKG device itself and not the human heart. So we have a segment showing what happens when the “smart” meter transmits with the EKG running but with no human hooked up to it. Spoiler alert: nothing happens!

Can we get “smart” meters removed now, or do I have to show someone getting a heart attack?

Watch EKG Proof That “Smart” Meters Affect the Human Heart, Part II here:

https://youtu.be/UIobFr3m8kk .

Warren Woodward

Sedona AZ