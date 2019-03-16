Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Green New Deal Is Old Raw Deal for Union Jobs

Dear Editor,

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Robert Francis (“Beto” whatever that means) O’Rourke, Cory Booker, and whatever others are in favor of the Green New Deal (which is what AOC is loudly acclaiming as the Panacea or Cure-all to the Nation’s problems), the Labor Unions claim that it will COST JOBS.

AOC doubled down about the Massive Labor Force that would be required to remodel and rebuild. The vast number of laborers required would certainly expand the Labor Force, especially with the restrictions of No Fossil Fuel Use, Getting Rid of ALL Air Travel plus Beef and Bovine Dairy Products!

One of the several MAJOR FLAWS in AOC’s Green New Deal plan is the LACK of the most fundamental factor in Employer/Employee Relations, which is the little 6 letter word “Profit”. Where is there any profit in Bureaucratic Adventures or Misadventures? What Employer hires Employees just to give the Employee a Job? One hires Employees to advance the “Profit and/or Profitability of Their Business, Company or Corporation” so where is the PROFIT in the Green New Deal?

Expense to TAXPAYERS without an increased public return is nothing but an EXPENSE.

AOC and each of the other “Dingbat Minions” who buy into the ‘Demonstrably Deficient Debacle Called the Green New Deal” need to go into business using Their OWN Money and PAYING THEIR OWN LABOR (FORCE) and TAXES to find out something about Monetary Value before being allowed to spend the Taxpayers’ Dollars.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Aizona USA