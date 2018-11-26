Home » Business » Grand Canyon North Rim SR 67 to close

Sedona AZ (November 26, 2018) – Arizona State Route 67 between Jacob Lake (US 89A) and the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is scheduled to close for the winter season on Monday, December 3, 2018.

ADOT doesn’t clear snow from AZ SR 67 during the winter since North Rim visitor accommodations are closed. The highway reopens each spring, usually around mid-May. AZ US 89A remains open during the winter.

State routes 261, 273 and 473 leading to lakes in the White Mountains region will also close for the winter on December 31. The highways could close earlier depending on weather.

ADOT reminds motorists heading into snow country to drive with caution and follow this advice:

Don’t let GPS and navigation apps replace common sense. When a highway is closed, a suggested alternate route involving an unpaved, unplowed road can lead you into danger.

Pack an emergency kit, a fully charged cellphone, extra clothing, blankets, water and snacks.

Slow down. Drive defensively. Be patient and allow additional time for your trip. Never pass a snowplow.

Leave sufficient space between your vehicle and those ahead of you. Give yourself plenty of room and time to stop or to avoid hazards.

Make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel.

Check weather and road conditions before you travel. Let someone know your route.

Bring a small bag of sand (or cat litter) for wheel traction.

Additional information on winter driving is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Before heading out, drivers should call 511 or visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov for the latest highway conditions around the state. The website features camera images along state highways that provide a glimpse of weather conditions in various regions.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.